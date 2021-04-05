GEA aware of short term use for gas to electricity

…says President, PM looking to develop 400MW mainly with solar, hydro

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) is working towards a domestic energy mix to be developed over the next five years of some 400 mega watts (MW) of installed generation capacity in the country, “in excess of 200MW, in the interim from natural gas.”

This is the direction of Guyana’s key energy agency—which falls under the portfolio of the Prime Minister and President directly—according to GEA Head, Dr. Mahender Sharma.

He was this past week, a guest on a panel discussion on “Renewable Energy and Guyana’s Opportunities for Investment’ hosted online by the American Chambers of Commerce in Guyana (AmCham).

Dr. Sharma was at the time prefacing his arguments in favour of the use of renewable in Guyana’s energy mix and pointed out that when it comes to the overall strategy for the agency and drew reference to the fact that the charge delivered to the opening of the 12th Parliament by the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali summarizes the thrust of the GEA’s energy policy going forward.

He reminded of Dr. Ali’s exhortations that “Guyana’s energy security will be driven by an energy mix that will see solar, wind, hydro, and natural gas, all being key components in making us the energy capital of the region.”

According to Dr. Sharma, included in the specific targets as articulated by the Prime Minister’s Office is “development of a world class energy mix, and installation of 400MW of new installed capacity inclusive of hydropower, solar, wind and natural gas.”

He noted that Natural Gas has been factored in to supply some 200MW of the proposed 400MW installed capacity, in the interim only.

Pointing to how the agency intends on reaching its goals, Dr. Sharma reminded that among the key objectives of Guyana’s energy policy is reduction of electricity costs for households and businesses; making Guyana’s energy cost globally competitive, working with Brazil and Suriname to create new energy corridor and outlining a clear path to becoming a net energy exporter.

This, he noted, would be achieved through not only upgrades to the national grid but the completion of Amaila Falls Hydro Electric Project, investment in solar and wind systems for off grid areas, and expansion of hinterland electrification for off grid and micro grids.

According to Dr. Sharma, in the coming three years alone, some 39MW would be added to the grid using solar farms and other smaller such systems in the next three years.

Speaking to hydropower initiatives by the agency, Dr. Sharma pointed to one completed in Region One at Hosororo and the construction of another 150kw plant at Kato in Region Eight.

Additionally, he outlined that the GEA will soon be going out to tender for the construction of hydropower plants in Region Nine at Moco Moco at 0.7MW and in Kumu, a 1.5MW facility.

According to Dr. Sharma, government is currently awaiting finalisation of financing for the projects from the Islamic Development Bank, while another private developer is looking to construct a 2.2MW hydropower plant at Tumatumari.

This, he said, is in addition to the GEA currently conducting countrywide studies and surveys in relation to the country’s hydropower potential.

Additionally, the GEA noted that there have been some progress made on the development of wind technology for the generation of electricity and pointed to an example of a wind powered lighting system 1823 Monument at the Georgetown Seawall.

The GEA Head, in light of his presentation on the potential for renewable energy generation in Guyana, said, “when gas gets landed, many opportunities gets opened; compressed natural gas for transport might be an opportunity.”