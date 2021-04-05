COVID-19 deaths move to 243 – Health officials warn of deadlier spike of virus affecting younger, healthier persons

Kaieteur Radio – Even as the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced two more deaths as a result of the COVID-19 virus yesterday, health officials are warning of a deadlier spike of the virus affecting younger, healthier persons with no pre-existing conditions or co-morbidities.

As a result, the Ministry is looking to ramp up its immunization campaign by establishing at least 100 vaccination sites across the country in addition to setting up mobile teams to help get persons vaccinated.

While efforts are being made for this to be finalized by April 6, 2021, the Ministry of Health continues to record a spike in the daily incidences of infections. Within the past week, at least 500 new cases have been recorded across the various regions of the country.

Region Four remains in the lead for the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 5016 cases to date.

As of yesterday, Guyana’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 stood at 10,580.

The MOH recorded a total of 40 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, Region Four accounting for 21 of those cases; Region Seven with nine new infections; Region Six with eight new cases; and Regions Ten and Two recorded one new case each.

The Ministry also disclosed that their latest fatalities are two males, a 73-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and another 62-year- old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), both of whom died while receiving care at a medical facility. Those deaths took the fatalities resulting from COVID-19 to 243.

There are also reports of four additional deaths resulting from COVID-19 within the space of the last 24 hours.

In the meantime, the Health Ministry said that to date, 9,250 persons have recovered from the deadly disease. There are also 1,075 persons in home isolation, 74 patients are in institutional isolation and 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital.