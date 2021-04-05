BCB Express sympathy at passing of GCB Treasurer, financial analysis Pretipaul Jaigobin

Kaieteur News – “He was the last person I spoke to as we departed the election venue on Monday last. His final words would always be in my memory “Travel safe my friend, we have so much work to do”.

If I knew those were to be your final words to me, I would have stayed a little longer with you and cherish your presence a little longer. Losing you just after your dream was achieved Jai, is very difficult and my knees felt weak when our President told me about your death. I have a strong faith in God but for a few seconds, I questioned why he took you away so soon when the journey had just started. I guess he wanted a special Angel in heaven to guide the process and to watch over us,” noted Hilbert Foster, president of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) in a tribute to the late GC Treasurer Pretipaul Jaigobin, who passed tragically.

Foster in his missive continued, “It was a privilege to know you. On Sunday, we spoke a long time before and after the elections. You had so many ideals to share with us and your input into our first executive meeting revealed thinking, progressive and passive mind. You suffered the most but despite your injuries. You never one day showed any passion for revenge.

Rest in peace my friend and please watch down on us as we seek to fulfill your vision for Guyana Cricket. You died while working for our country and the less fortunate. On behalf of every one of us you left behind so soon, I want to assure you that we would work hard to make sure that Guyana cricket would rise to the top again and we would make sure that your memory would live on forever.”

“Thanks for the privilege of been a friend and we would all try to be role models to your kids in your absence. On behalf of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club and the Berbice Cricket Board I would like to express our sympathies to his wife, children and family. Please be assured of our love, friendship and support during these difficult times.

May the Soul of Pretipaul Jaigobin rest in peace and rise in eternal glory with God,” Foster concluded.