BCB 2021 Cricket Season… Sandeep and Son Poultry Farm, Kascon Engineering latest sponsors on board…

Kaieteur News – Sponsorship for cricket tournaments in the Ancient County of Berbice continues to pour in as the 2021 cricket season steams ahead under very strict Covid-19 Guidelines. The Berbice Cricket Board, which has set itself a target of 40 tournaments in 2021, has to date hosted eighteen finals over the last two months. The latest sponsors to come on board are Sandeep and Son Poultry Farm and Kascon Engineering Ltd.

Sandeep Ramdass of Sandeep and Son Poultry Farm would be sponsoring an Under23 tournament for clubs across the Ancient County, while Kascon Engineering Ltd would sponsor a 20/20 tournament for teams in the New Amsterdam/Canje/East Bank Area.

BCB President Hilbert Foster hailed the Sandeep Ramdass and Son Poultry Farm Under23 team as another milestone in the history of Berbice Cricket as it would complete the cycle of tournaments for junior cricketers. The cycle would start at the Under13 level and include Under15, Under17, Under19, Under21 and Under23. The BCB President noted that many players leave the game after the Under19 level as they feel that their career have no future. The hosting of Under21 and Under23 tournaments, Foster stated, is intended to correct that situation and to assist in the development of the players.

Players like Kevin Sinclair, Adrian Sukhwa, Sylus Tyndall, Keith Simpson, Kevin Umroa, Jetendra Outar, Karran Arjpaul, Anthonio February, Kevlon Anderson, Leon Swammy, Garfield Benjamin, Brandon Corlette, Marvon Prashad, Seon Glasgow, Javed Karim, Trevon Stanislaus, Nigel Deodat, Chris Harry, Shamal Angel, Rampertab Ramnauth, Isiah Thorne, Alex Algoo, Gourav Ramesh, Chanderpaul Govindhan, Abdul Ramsammy, Zeynul Ramsammy, Jeremy Sandia, Mahendra Gopilall, Reaz Karim and Leon Cecil are all expected to play in the tournament.

Teams expected to participate would include Rose Hall Town Vitality Inc, Albion, Port Mourant, Radha Krishna Foundation, RH Canje, Young Warriors, Tucber Park, Edinburgh, Blairmont, Achievers and Bush Lot United.

The second tournament, sponsored by Kascon Engineering Inc, would be for teams in the New Amsterdam/Canje area and forms part of the BCB grassroot cricket developmental programme. The BCB President had committed his administration to hosting a minimum of three cricket tournaments for each of the five sub-areas- Berbice River, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne/Central Corentyne, West Berbice and Upper Corentyne.

The BCB/Kascon Engineering tournament would be a 20/20 knockout one with a total of sixteen clubs participating. They would include Kendall Union CC, Kendall’s Union Sports Star, RH Canje, YWCC, Pathfinders CC, Canje Titans, Goed Bananen Land, Betsy Ground, Mt. Sinai, Tucber Park, Guymine and Sisters. Foster disclosed that the tournament would start on Sunday 11th of April and is expected to be completed in four weeks.

Teams involved in the tournaments are required to observe the BCB Covid-19 Guidelines. No spectators would be allowed in the venue, while players would have to wear face masks in the pavilion and practice social distancing.

Foster expressed gratitude to sponsors Sandeep Ramdass and Rafeek Kassim for their support. He noted that Berbice Cricket was undergoing a remarkable period and this includes the hosting of numerous tournaments at the different levels. Both businessman expressed delight to be associated with Berbice Cricket and indicated that they would likely to be long term sponsors.