Bandits caught sharing loot under camera

Kaieteur News – After two bandits reportedly conducted a robbery over the weekend, CCTV cameras within the Stabroek Market area, caught them dividing the stolen loot.

While there has not been any official police report on the incident due to the fact that the matter has not been reported, the footage seen by this publication, shows that the two suspects were seen walking for some time before they stopped under a building in order to attain a light source.

The men then placed the stolen laptop bag on the ground and removed the contents. However, the bandits were not aware that the area in which they stopped to check their stolen loot was secured with surveillance cameras. Kaieteur News was told that men had stolen that bag from an individual traversing the Stabroek Market area.

One of the suspects was clad in a blue t-shirt, blue hat and a denim distressed jeans, while the other was wearing a white t-shirt and a short denim jeans.

The video shows one of the bandits emptying the bag while the other was trying on what appears to be a stolen ring. After removing the valuables, his partner placed the documents back into the bag before putting it behind a cooler that was nearby.

The unsuspecting duo completed dividing the cash before making good their escape.

Kaieteur News understands that one of the robbers is a known character that goes by the name, “Oza”. Last evening, contact was made with the police, who revealed that an investigation is yet to be launched since the matter was not reported officially.

Nevertheless, cops will be on the lookout for the delinquents caught on camera.