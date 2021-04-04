Talking to de wine!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A man was asking weh he could get locally made wine fuh buy. De shopkeeper tell he fuh check in Lusignan Prison. Dem mekkin’ wine in deh. And is like de prison wardens getting high because dem nah notice nuttin.

Dem seh wines does improve with age. But when dem boys drink wine, dem does improve. Dem boys does see ugly things tun nice. Beast does tun into beauty.

De other day a man was drinking wine with he wife when he shouted out, “I love you so much, you know. I don’t know how I could ever live without you.”

De wife tun to he and ask, “Is that you or the wine talking?”

De husband replied, ‘It’s me talking to the wine.”

Dem boys love cooking with wine. Sometimes dem does even put it in de food.

When yuh nah gat plenty money in yuh pocket fuh buy a proper drink, yuh could always settle fuh a bottle of Banko. It does give you a ‘head.’

One time a man bin drinking Banko in a disco. And he decide fuh walk across de dance floor. He win de dance competition!

One-time dem boys went to party and see a man drinking de wine from de bottle. He wife was embarrassed and suh she ask he how he could do dat.

He explain dat when he open a bottle of wine de fuss thing he does do is to see if it breathing. And if it not breathing, he does administer mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Talk half and drink in moderation.