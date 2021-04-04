Pepper spray fails to stop bandits from robbing businessman

Latest update April 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A businessman failed in his bid to thwart a gunpoint robbery using just pepper spray on Tuesday. The businessman, Sean Seales, 54, of 22 Callender Street, Charlestown was robbed around 19:30Hrs while sitting inside the shop, having a chat with his sister. Sean Seales told Kaieteur News that he was at his 184 Callender and James Streets business establishment having a normal day when a young man entered the building that evening. The individual pretended to browse around the various products within the shop for a while and then walked up to him.
Seales said that he was not alarmed since he had seen the individual earlier in the week doing the same thing. However, things took a drastic turn when the man instructed him not to move and grabbed his $400,000 gold chain. The bandit then tried to relieve him of his two cellphones which were in his pocket.
According to Seales, the man was unarmed so he attempted to fight back by reaching for his pepper spray that was attached to his keys. In the midst of him trying to defend himself against the “menace”, a second individual appeared “from nowhere” and pointed a gun at him. Seales said that he froze as the gunman told him, “Don’t try nothing”.
The other bandit then continued to reach into Seales’ pockets, relieving him of the cellphones valued at some $78,000. The two then exited the building and made good their escape by running east towards James Street.
The businessman then proceeded to contact the relevant authorities and made a report at Ruimveldt Police Station. Seales said that this is the second time for the year his business establishment has been robbed. The first took place in January. No arrests have been made so far, but police are continuing to investigate the matter.
Apr 04, 2021Kaieteur News – Samuel Colin Ming, who is the brother of well-known businessman, Stanley Ming, died on Friday following a road accident with an ambulance on Thursday. Colin, a former Golf...
Apr 04, 2021
Apr 04, 2021
Apr 04, 2021
Apr 04, 2021
Apr 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – Here are the words of a prominent Guyanese, Vincent Alexander, who I believe has a voice that many... more
Kaieteur News – Two articles recently caught my attention that are worthy of public comment. The first related to parking... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The response by policy makers of the International Financial Institutions (IFIs)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]