Pepper spray fails to stop bandits from robbing businessman

Kaieteur News – A businessman failed in his bid to thwart a gunpoint robbery using just pepper spray on Tuesday. The businessman, Sean Seales, 54, of 22 Callender Street, Charlestown was robbed around 19:30Hrs while sitting inside the shop, having a chat with his sister. Sean Seales told Kaieteur News that he was at his 184 Callender and James Streets business establishment having a normal day when a young man entered the building that evening. The individual pretended to browse around the various products within the shop for a while and then walked up to him.

Seales said that he was not alarmed since he had seen the individual earlier in the week doing the same thing. However, things took a drastic turn when the man instructed him not to move and grabbed his $400,000 gold chain. The bandit then tried to relieve him of his two cellphones which were in his pocket.

According to Seales, the man was unarmed so he attempted to fight back by reaching for his pepper spray that was attached to his keys. In the midst of him trying to defend himself against the “menace”, a second individual appeared “from nowhere” and pointed a gun at him. Seales said that he froze as the gunman told him, “Don’t try nothing”.

The other bandit then continued to reach into Seales’ pockets, relieving him of the cellphones valued at some $78,000. The two then exited the building and made good their escape by running east towards James Street.

The businessman then proceeded to contact the relevant authorities and made a report at Ruimveldt Police Station. Seales said that this is the second time for the year his business establishment has been robbed. The first took place in January. No arrests have been made so far, but police are continuing to investigate the matter.