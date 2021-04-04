Latest update April 4th, 2021 12:59 AM

MOH recorded 94 new cases of COVID-19

Apr 04, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A total of 94 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded yesterday, which pushed the number of confirmed cases for the deadly disease in Guyana to 10,540. According to the regional breakdown, Region Four has the highest number with 45 new cases; Region Three cases increased by 21 new infections; Regions Ten recorded 10 new cases; Region Seven has 12 new cases; Region Five has four new cases; and Region Six has two.
To date, the number of deaths remains at 237. Meanwhile, there are 99 persons in home isolation; 77 patients are in institutional isolation and 13 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Disease Hospital.

