Ministry rolls out bank payment option for old age pensioners

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has rolled out a bank payment option for old age pensioners.

According to information posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page, pensioners need to fill a form providing their name, address, ID or passport number, bank account number and name of their bank. Pensioners can uplift the bank application form, free of cost, from any of the Ministry’s offices and sub-offices countrywide or download it from the Ministry’s website.

The forms are to be signed and returned to any of the Ministry’s offices. Once the pensioner is using the banking system, the Ministry said that the pension book must be surrendered at any of the Ministry’s offices.

Minister of Human Services, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, has been encouraging pensioners to utilise the banking system. During a recent press conference, Minister Persaud announced that the Ministry would be promoting the use of the banking system as a method of pay out for pensioners. Under this system, Dr. Persaud said that the payment would be made directly to the bank account of the pensioner between the first to fifth day of each month, following which the pensioners can access the funds whenever they wish.

“So this is making it easier for them and we would like to really encourage persons who have bank accounts to utilise this service, so again it would reduce the lines that we see and the number of persons squeezing up to receive their pension,” the Minister stated.

She also addressed issues of collecting pension under the current system. The Minister emphasised that she is totally against the lining up at all of the locations where pensions are paid.

“Once the monthly payment starts every day, people can go in and get their payments. There is no need for everybody to go on the first day that the pension is paid. There is an alphabetical system that they use so you can go in any day and uplift your pension and I really hope that pensioners will make use of this, it really hurts my heart a lot, when I see so many of them out there,” she added.

In addition, the Minister announced that steps would be taken to ensure the post offices are upgraded to cater for pensioners.

“…Because sometimes there is rain and sun, and the elderly pensioners are there in the inclement weather, so we are trying to work with them to ensure that the conditions are better for people to go and get their pension, and we will also be moving to team up with NGOs so that they can work with us to provide refreshments where we can,” she said.

Further, Dr. Persaud said that she’s trying to ensure all elderly persons receive their pension on time. Towards this end, she disclosed that the Ministry is rolling out the six-month payment plan for pensioners, who are considered as shut-ins, as well as, those who live in remote areas across the country.

“Those monies have already been delivered in some regions for the first half of the year and the second will be from July. We have completed those persons in Region Four, Six, we are concluding Ten and we are currently in Eight, and soon we will move to Seven, then we will start the second half of the direct payment,” she explained.