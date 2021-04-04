Man found dead in brother’s home with throat slit

Kaieteur News – A man was yesterday found dead in his brother’s home located at Adelaide Street, Charlestown, lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit. Police did not reveal the man’s identity but reported that his body was discovered by the bother in the early morning hours.

The brother told the cops that the man might have taken his own life since he had tried to do so last December. He stated to police that he had been informed on Friday around 18:00hrs that his brother was inside the Le Repentir Cemetery. When he got there, he reportedly saw him sitting on a tomb and proceeded to ask him what was wrong.

The brother claimed that he received no answer from him but nonetheless, took him to his home. At around 23:00Hrs that evening they went to bed in separate bedrooms. The following morning he made the gruesome discovery.

Cops who investigated the scene reported that they saw no signs of forced entry or breakage. Nevertheless, they will continue to investigate to ascertain whether it was indeed suicide or murder.