Grove woman beaten, slashed, stoned over name-calling argument

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an assault case, where a woman was beaten, stoned, and slashed with a knife by a Craig family over a name-calling argument. Kaieteur News learnt that the incident transpired on Monday, March 29.

The victim, Maria George, 20, of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was allegedly attacked by the family of three around 17:30 hrs. Samantha George, the victim’s mother said that her daughter was walking along Craig Old Road with her sister around that time. While passing the family’s home, Mariah reportedly received several insulting remarks and was called names by a female occupant of the house, she reportedly stopped to confront the individual for taunting her. Mariah’s mother explained that her daughter was acquainted with the woman, since they both had relations with the same boyfriend in the past.

That confrontation led to an argument between the two, which became physical. According to an eyewitness account, Mariah George was attacked first by the woman. Upon seeing this, the parents of the attacker also stepped in to assist. George’s older sister, who was with her at the time, recalled the suspect’s father shoving Mariah into their yard and locking the gate. After doing so, the trio dealt her blows about her body. She tried to free herself from the chaos, recounted her sister, but was held down by the suspect’s father and slashed several times to her leg and one of her arms with a knife. She was also reportedly assaulted with bricks to her head. Kaieteur News was told that George had to be rescued by one of her relatives, who happened to be passing through the village at the same time. That relative, made her way to the suspects’ gate and Mariah escaped.

The wounded Mariah George was later taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment. She received stitches to her leg and arm and was released on the same day. Police have since informed this newspaper that the suspects were arrested and later released on bail, as they await a medical to file charges.