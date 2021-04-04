Govt. earmarks new lands for housing schemes

…resolutions published in Official Gazette

Kaieteur News – The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has officially demarcated a number of portions of state lands across the country, in order to prepare them for transformation into a residential housing scheme as part of government’s proposed plan to issue some 50,000 house lots during its first time in office.

As such, the areas that have been identified for the development into housing schemes have since been gazetted under new regulations and since approved by the board.

The new schemes gazetted for development in the coming five years, includes the East Berbice Housing Development. That parcel of land has as its boundary to the north the Berbice Bridge Access Road running south to the Ordinance Housing Scheme with Cumberland to its east.

A village planning scheme has also been gazetted in No# 75 Village for a new housing area that is part of the existing Corentyne Berbice Housing Development.

Additionally, the formal resolutions have also been passed for a village planning scheme for Skeldon Estate Backland Planning Scheme, a new housing area that is said to be a part of the existing Corriverton Housing Development.

That new scheme is to be bordered by the Berbice River to the north and rice lands to its south between No#79 Village and Queenstown.

Similarly, another area that has since been demarcated for the Experiment Planning Scheme in the vicinity of Hope Village to its east and Bath Settlement to the west with its northern boundary identified as the Atlantic Ocean and rice lands to its southernmost extremities.

Additional areas demarcated for new housing development schemes are the Strathspey Planning Scheme and the La Bonne Intention Planning Scheme.

Lands have since been demarcated along the East Bank Demerara for new housing schemes and have been identified as the Prospect Phase II Planning Scheme.

On the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), De Endragt Planning Scheme between Good Hope and Mon Repos to the north of the backlands have also been formally demarcated for the development of new housing schemes. Additional lands have also been demarcated in the Official Gazette for new housing developments on the ECD. These include areas at Cummings Lodge and Industry.

According to the publication in the Official Gazette, the Cummings Lodge site has as its northern boundary the Eugene Corriea International Airport leading into the new Parcel 409 Industry development to the south of the former identified scheme. Lands have also been identified at Annandale, ECD.

A new East Bank Demerara Housing development will be bordered by Covent Garden, Little Diamond, Arcadia and the East Bank Public Road. The area south of the Buddy’s Housing Scheme and North of the Mocha Access Road has since also been demarcated.

Minister of Housing and Water Colin Croal recently oversaw the inking of some 200 contracts to the tune of $13.9B at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre that serves to provide the infrastructure required for the creation of new housing schemes.

“We live in a society where the quality of housing is important,” Croal told a recent gathering as he pointed to the spinoff effects of the measures taken in totality. With the 200 contracts, he stated, it would also mean increased employment, which would in turn lead to increased demand for varying goods and services.