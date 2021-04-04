GNBS certifies fibreglass tub and shower units

Kaieteur News – To ensure businesses maintain quality and customers are satisfied, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has been constantly reviewing, developing and adopting new Standards to which businesses are urged to conform. One such standard is the Guyana Standard for plastic bathtub and shower units (GYS 557:2020), which was adopted in 2019 and approved by the National Standards Council.

This Standard has recently aided the certification of fibreglass bathtubs and shower units manufactured by Fibre Tech Industrial Plastics (FTIP). These locally manufactured products are now, for the first time, certified under the Standard Body’s Product Certification Programme after they were found to be in conformance with the requirements set out in the document. This standard was adopted from the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) and the American National Standard Institute (ANSI).

It provides general requirements for materials composition, supporting structure, dimensional tolerances, units for testing, installation instructions, care and maintenance.

The Standard also addresses workmanship and finish, the structural integrity of complete units (all types), physical characteristics of materials (all types) and additional materials tests.

Through the Product Certification Programme, and by the GNBS Act No. 11 of 1984 Subsections 17 and 19 respectively, manufacturers are permitted to affix the National Standards Mark to the certified products.

With the certification of locally manufactured bathtubs and shower units, hotels in the Tourism Industry and others in the construction of accommodation establishments can readily access quality and affordable products to enhance the experience of their guests. Additionally, homeowners can also benefit from the use of the certified products, which were tested and proven to be durable.

As the GNBS continues its mandate to create a culture of quality in Guyana, it offers Product Certification as a voluntary programme, under which local manufacturers can claim that their products are made to consistent quality. Product testing and conformance to relevant standards are most important to certification.

The Programme aims to implement and monitor systems within participating companies based on requirements of National Standards. This not only gives an assurance of quality to buyers of these products but also provides a competitive edge to manufacturers in local and international markets.

Other products currently certified to National Standards are PVC pipes, Gold jewellery and Concrete hollow blocks. More manufacturers are being encouraged to have their products certified under the Product Certification Programme to give consumers assurance that they provide quality products.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0069, 219-0065, 2190062 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org