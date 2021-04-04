First batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Guyana has received its first batch of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines, further boosting the government’s immunisation campaign. A quota of 25,000 doses arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Friday and more are expected to come in the following weeks since the government is paying US$4 million for a total of 200,000 doses.

A press statement from the Ministry of Health noted that the vaccines were procured from the United Arab Emirates; however, it is of Russian origin since that is where it is being manufactured.

Kaieteur News has learnt that citizens can see a possible rollout of this set of vaccines this week and another batch will also be shipped shortly. The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, was quoted in a Department of Public Information article as saying, “This vaccine is a two-dose vaccine as well and we’ll have an interval of three weeks between first and second dose so the 25,000 that came in are all the first dose; we’ve made arrangements as well to start getting the second dose.”\

He also urged all that are eligible for vaccination to capitalize on the opportunity. Currently, those eligible for vaccination are frontline health care workers and persons 40 years and older. “As we continue to roll out this process, we’ll get more and more people on board with their vaccinations. So, it is important for people to get their vaccines because these vaccines would obviously prevent people from getting sick with COVID,” Dr. Anthony was also quoted as saying.

The Health Ministry’s release also outlined that the current vaccine rollout will ramp up from Tuesday and there will be almost 100 fixed vaccination sites countrywide. The Sputnik V vaccine is the first registered COVID-19 vaccine and has been recommended for persons 18 years and older.

Guyana has received 152,000 doses of various vaccines to date. Of those received were; 3,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Barbados, 20,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China, 80,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India, another 24,000 doses from the COVAX facility and the newly arrived 25,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Approximately 40,000 Guyanese have been vaccinated thus far.