Body of drowned fifteen-year-old recovered

Latest update April 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The body of Adyemi Stephen, the 15-year-old who reportedly drowned last Thursday, was found yesterday morning. According to police, the body was seen floating on the western side of the Onderneeming beach, between some rocks.
The body was retrieved by his father and was later examined on the scene by a doctor, who pronounced him dead. The body was escorted to the Suddie Hospital awaiting a postmortem examination.
According to reports reaching Kaieteur News, Stephen drowned at the Onderneeming Beach last Thursday, during an outing with a few of his friends. His sudden and tragic death brought great sadness to the people on the Essequibo Coast, primarily within the Suddie, Maria’s Lodge community.
Kaieteur News understands that Stephen, who was a former student of the Abrams Zuil Secondary School, was quite ambitious. The boy’s family, when speaking to the press yesterday, said that he would usually perform exceptionally well at school.
His sister, Bibi Faneza Amin, explained that Stephen had plans of writing up to 20 subjects at CSEC. “He was a willing child,’ she said, “he never use to get himself in trouble, even if there was a lil hiccup, he never take it personal, he always try to find a way to make fun out of it.”
Commenting on his academic life, she said, “He was a very bright child, he came to me when he had to full up the form for the streaming, and he was going to write 20 subjects. He had plans on going to UG and he wanted a scholarship. We had no doubt about him making it, because he uses to make his studies a priority.”
Deboarah Azeez, the teen’s mother, said that her son will always be remembered as a kind hearted individual. Azeez revealed that the tragic news was quite emotional, as the last thing she remembers was her son indicating that he was departing home. “The last thing he said to me was ‘Mom A gone’, and then he left to go by a friend.”
She also told this newspaper that she and her son shared a close bond: “We had a good relationship because I always tried to be an approachable mother. Any problem he had he will always come and talk to me about it.”
She added, “He was a loving son, kind hearted, he was a really brilliant child in school, he always telling me he wanted to become the President of Guyana.”
