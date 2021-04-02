Without a feasibility study we would be at the mercy of contractors

DEAR EDITOR,

Now that Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo (referred to by some as Jagdeo The Great) has decreed that the gas-to-shore project is a “no brainer” implying that it is viable without a feasibility study, one is left to ponder how this could be the case when we do not know how much the project will cost.

Without a feasibility study we would be at the mercy of contractors who would keep pushing up the construction cost to make more profits.

Let us learn from the mistake of the past (ref: Skeldon Sugar Factory modernisation project and Amaila Falls Hydroelectric Project whereby there was escalating costs even before any construction).

A feasibility study would prove the detractors wrong and would prevent runaway costs.

When we are about to spend over US$500M on a project there is need for feasibility study and not this wishy-washy approach to development.

Yours Faithfully,

Sean Ori