Latest update April 2nd, 2021 12:11 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Without a feasibility study we would be at the mercy of contractors

Apr 02, 2021 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

Now that Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo (referred to by some as Jagdeo The Great) has decreed that the gas-to-shore project is a “no brainer” implying that it is viable without a feasibility study, one is left to ponder how this could be the case when we do not know how much the project will cost.
Without a feasibility study we would be at the mercy of contractors who would keep pushing up the construction cost to make more profits.
Let us learn from the mistake of the past (ref: Skeldon Sugar Factory modernisation project and Amaila Falls Hydroelectric Project whereby there was escalating costs even before any construction).
A feasibility study would prove the detractors wrong and would prevent runaway costs.
When we are about to spend over US$500M on a project there is need for feasibility study and not this wishy-washy approach to development.

Yours Faithfully,
Sean Ori

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Brathwaite, Mayers, Holder fifties help West Indies set Sri Lanka 377 to win

Brathwaite, Mayers, Holder fifties help West Indies set Sri Lanka 377...

Apr 02, 2021

Kaieteur News – ESPNcricinfo – West Indies surged into command on day four as half centuries from Kraigg Brathwaite, Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder helped set up a 377-run target for Sri...
Read More
MVP Award for Narayan Ramdhani

MVP Award for Narayan Ramdhani

Apr 01, 2021

Moe and James brothers arrive in Guyana

Moe and James brothers arrive in Guyana

Apr 01, 2021

Khan carts off Survival Supermarket Phagwah title

Khan carts off Survival Supermarket Phagwah title

Apr 01, 2021

Faye Joseph Dominoes set for April 3

Faye Joseph Dominoes set for April 3

Apr 01, 2021

Boston is new GDA President

Boston is new GDA President

Apr 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]