Truck driver charged for causing death of motorcyclist

Kaieteur News – Three days after a motorcyclist was killed in an accident, the driver of the truck that was involved in the accident, was yesterday charged for causing death by dangerous driving.

The defendant, 43-year-old, Brentnal Richmond, of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara, appeared in the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore.The charge was laid indictably and Richmond was not required to enter a plea after the charge was read to him. It is alleged that on March 29, 2021, at Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara, he drove canter truck, GSS 5634, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of 31-year-old, Leon Singh, a motorcyclist, of Enmore, East Coast Demerara.According to a police report, the accident occurred around 09:30 hrs. last Monday. It is alleged that Richmond was proceeding north on the western side of the Melanie Access Road, when he failed to stop at that corner.

Kaieteur News had reported, that Richmond continued to proceed north onto the Melanie Public Road, into the path of the motorcyclist, who was proceeding on the western lane of Melanie Public Road.

According to the police, the front of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the canter. Because of the collision, Singh fell onto the roadway, which caused him to receive injuries to his head and about his body.

Singh was picked up by public-spirited persons and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), but died while receiving treatment.

Richmond was arrested and subsequently charged. He is expected to make his next court appearance on May 20, 2021.