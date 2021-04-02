The AG speaks, I blink

DEAR EDITOR,

I refer to the article titled, “Nandlall: Broad commitment to electoral reforms at stakeholders meet on EU observer mission report” (SN March 31). My reactions follow.

Congratulations to the Hon. Attorney General for venturing into transparency through “broad commitment to electoral reforms.” Surely, he jests! Mere mortals like me are consigned to question only the extent of that broadness, and depth of the commitment made so piously by Mr. Nandlall. As a proud Kshatriya, I would hope that when Mr. Nandlall, SC and newest PPP emcee, took that fervent position, he had his hand on Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana. While I recognise the AG’s attempt at transparency, I dissociate myself from endorsing his spirit of sincerity. Stated differently, March felt long, with bad tidings of its Ides coming daily from his party and leaders. It was an uninterrupted and still incomplete period that saw crude assassinations of authenticity.

Editor, it is my immovable belief that when Mr. Nandlall sensed “broad commitment”, he either temporarily lost his head or his footing; and because I have his measure, I am inclined to settle for both. Since Mr. Nandlall may be inclined to rail up in pretended protestations, I seek to hold him by the hand, drum some needed sense in his head, and lead him along the straight and narrow. Not some primrose path conjured by him and his party and their parade of stakeholders. I make two donations to Mr. Nandlall, starting with stakeholders first.

How are some of them going to wash some of that dark money (financing) which brought a sharp grimace and a cold frown from the EU people? What are they going to use to recommend them? To give them an audience with the people that matter? To justify their covers, their very existence? Surely, the AG knows better and is pulling the leg of democracy’s losers. Those would be his own party supporters. I suggest he sticks to the law, and leave this truth telling business to me. Similarly, since his party (and the opposition) has feasted on hundreds of millions of such aromatic financings from willing donors, how is it going to manage if that disappears? I dare the adaptable Mr. Nandlall to tell Guyana that he and his party will roll up sleeves and pants, walk the breadline, and actually operate on a shoestring budget; after all, everybody want their expensive moment in the rich television sun.

Then, in the area of ownership and control of the state media, is Mr. Nandlall actually committing his party to denationalisation and diversification? That will be the day; for that is where all the songs and dances in Kathak, bebop, Guyanese dancehall styles are given free rein to misinform, mesmerise, and mislead naïve Guyanese. It should be noticed I ignored SoPS, SoBs, GECOM, CARICOM, as well as timing, rearranging, and whining. That is because, there is enough wynin’ by Mr. Nandlall to last until the next elections. To Mr. Nandlall, I say: start over, sir.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall