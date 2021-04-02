Suspected masterminds in gas station robbery arrested

Latest update April 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two female pump attendants are now in custody after police believe that they are affiliated with the Alpha Petroleum Gas Station robbery on Wednesday at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
The two women were fulfilling their daily duties at the establishment, when at around 19:17 hrs. the building encountered a blackout. According to a police report that power outage lasted some five minutes.
The attendants reportedly told cops that, during the power outage, an unarmed male rode up and relieved the establishment of approximately $132,796.
Despite their claims, detectives suspect that the robbery might have been a set-up and decided to detain them for questioning.
A representative of the police force told Kaieteur News that the two individuals did not report the incident to police in a timely manner. Instead, they waited an additional five minutes after the electricity was restored to the building to report the matter to a neighbour. They then waited a short while before deciding to notify the owner of the gas station, who in turn made an official report with police.
Investigators observed too that both attendants were not relieved of any valuables, including their phones, which were in the cash register at said time of the robbery. An investigation is ongoing.
