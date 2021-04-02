Strong second half display pleasing as aim to qualify stays intact – Máximo

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

By Franklin Wilson

Kaieteur News – Head Coach of the ‘Golden Jaguars’, Guyana’s flagship football team, Márcio Máximo has disclosed that he was pleased with the second half application from his charges in their 4-0 win over the Bahamas on Tuesday afternoon last at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo.

The Group F clash was Guyana’s home match which was played in the Spanish speaking nation owing to the continued challenges being presented by the covid-19 pandemic. The Guyana Football Federation (GFF), like many other of its sister associations/federations opted to use the Dominican Republic for matches in this first round of Concacaf qualifying.

Guyana’s first match on March 25th was against Trinidad and Tobago which they lost 0-3 making the Bahamas game a must win. The Guyanese team, a mixture of experienced and young players, rebounded in style, roaring to victory behind goals from Terrence Vancooten, Kadell Daniel, 18 year-old Omari Glasgow in only his second game with Emery Welshman putting the icing on the cake with the fourth goal on an assist from Glasgow.

While the win was good for Guyana as it brought their quest for second round qualification back on track, Máximo disclosed that he was not pleased at all with the first half performance of his charges and made that clear in no uncertain terms in the dressing room during the break.

“I think the first half the team created a lot of chances but did not finish well. I went to the changing room at half time and shake them up because they were supposed to make their chances count.”

He alluded to the fact that he would have seen many matches where teams were very dominant and ended up losing for lack of making their opportunities count.

“But they rebounded and kept their concentration for the second half, came back strong and made uses of the chances they created yet again. We could have easily scored six but we were happy with the four. I think that the morale of the guys came back and as I have always said, the Guyana team is a strong team.”

He reminded that Guyana has qualified for the preliminary rounds of the Concacaf Gold Cup and the nation’s chances are very alive to make it to the second round of World Cup qualifying.

Máximo posited that he was happy to see the debuts of so many players which means that the progarmme is alive and they are building a solid foundation for the future.

“I think we are in the correct process, this process is not easy to rebuild from the level at that you were at to change and put a lot of young players, local players to play. So I am very happy for the guys, they showed the desire and hunger for the win.”

The Brazilian tactician notes that going forward; they’ll keep their concentration for the second round of matches which is slated for June when Guyana would be away to Saint Kitts and Nevis on Friday June 4th and returns home to welcome Puerto Rico on June 8th.

“The last round would be two finals that we will have, if we win the two finals then we probably qualify and we’ll work for it.”