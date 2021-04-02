Sanasie and Hope withdraw from Cricket West Indies elections

Kaieteur News – Given the unfortunate circumstances leading up to and recent events in Guyana regarding the Guyana Cricket Board, one of the six (6) Full Members of CWI, together with the refusal by the leadership of CWI to uphold the highest standards, long-standing traditions and rules for governing the administration of West indies cricket, we, Anand Sanasie and Calvin Hope, having distanced ourselves from such action of CWI, have decided to withdraw our respective candidacies for President and Vice President in the CWI election scheduled to take place at CWI 22nd Annual General Meeting on 11 th April, 2021.

We remain firmly committed to, and passionate about, cricket and to focusing on what is in the best interest of the administration of West Indies cricket.We extend our sincere gratitude to the Guyana Cricket Board and the Barbados Cricket Association for nominating and supporting our intentions to run for the respective positions within CWI. We also thank our advisors, supporters, members of the media, and the CWI Full Member Territorial Boards for their time and positive interest given to us over the past weeks. We retain our pioneering spirit and look forward to a bright future for cricket in the West Indies.