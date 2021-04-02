Premiere and Super League matches continue on the ECD

Kaieteur News – Cricket competitions on the East Coast Demerara continued with games in the Hanso Fishing Establishments and Navin Construction 50-Overs and Nauth & Sons 40-Overs competitions.

Notable performances were recorded by Ramnarine Chatura (107 & 60), Rene Grasnwall (76), Ryan Singh (98) and Ayodha Joseph (5wickets).

The following are the summarised scores: Premiere League:

At LBI ground: Industry SC defeated LBI CCCC by four wickets. LBI CC 217 all out (46overs), M.Verasammy made 56 and R.Ramjit 28. Keon Franklin had 3 for 31. Industry SC, 221 for 6 in reply. Ryan Singh struck 98 not out and Rene Granswalt 76.

At Ogle: Fairfield SC defeated Ogle CC Blue by two runs. Fairfield SC, 233 for 6 (45Overs), Ramnarine Chatura slammed 107 and Wasim Mustapher 82. Ayodha Joseph bagged 5 for 27. Ogle CC Blue replied with 231 all out in 43.4 overs. Andrew Samaroo made 47 and Khemraj Jaikarran 36. S. Ramotar and R.Chautura took two wickets apiece.

At Lusignan: Fairfield SC defeated Lusignan SC (B) by 109 runs; Fairfield SC posted 233 allout (50 overs). Ramnarine Chatura made 60 and H. Garbarran 43. Ferron Kadir and Emran Khantook 4 for 47 and 28 runs respectively. Lusignan SC (B), were bowled out for 129 in 34 overs. Emran Khan got 43. K.Francis grabbed 4 for 15 and Trevon Charles 3 for 27.

At Ogle: Ogle CC Blue defeated Lusignan East by six wickets. Lusignan East scored 83 all out in 24 overs. Damuka Ngqondo claimed 4 for 26, Sohan Ragunanshan and Davindra Ramtahal had 3 for 27 and 2 for 4 respectively. Ogle CC Blue responded with 84 for 4 in 14.2 overs. Michael Deonarine made 20 not out. Bashkar Yadram had 2 for 27.

At Fairfield: Fairfield SC took on ECCCC (A). Fairfield SC batted first and were dismissed for 115 in 38.4 overs. Ramnarine Chatura made 33 and Trevon Charles 29. Ranjeet Hiralall captured 4 for 22 and Amir Khan 2 for 16. In reply, ECCCC (A) were 65 for 5 when rain intervened. Amir Khan 40 made not out. R.Chatura had 3 for 28 and T.Charles 2 for 32. This game failed to restart after the Fairfield SC players refused to cover the pitch. A Committee decision is pending as it relates to a filed complaint by ECCCC (A).

Super League Games

At Enmore: Young Rivals SC (Unity) defeated ECCCC (B) by 49 runs. Young Rivals SC(Unity) made 173 for 9 (40 overs), H.Durga scored 51 and Z. Rasheed 28. R. Chaturia, S. Gangaram, C. Ramlall and A. Mahase picked up two wickets apiece. ECCCC (B) made 124 all out in 33 overs, in reply. S.Jainarine got 21as D.Singh took 4 for 31 for Young Rivals (Unity).

At Ogle: Golden Achievers CC defeated Ogle CC Red by 39 runs. Golden Achievers CC made 197 all out (36.4 overs). Mortimer King scored 41 not out, Lawrence Pellew and Claudius Fraser contributed 33 and 31 respectively. K.Dindyal had 2 for 22. Ogle CC Red made 158 for 9. Omari Lallbachan got 26.

At Enmore: Golden Achiever CC defeated Young Rivals SC (Unity) by six runs. Golden Achievers CC scored 97 all out (29 overs). Travayne Sheoprashad captured 4 for 19 and K. Lachman 4 for 24. Young Rivals SC (Unity) chasing a revised target of 82 from 29 overs, were dismissed for 75 in 19.2 overs. Quancy Cummings claimed 4 for 38.

At Enmore: Mahaica SC defeated Mon Repos SC by four wickets. Mon Repos SC managed 117 all out. R.Mohamed made 32. Mahaica SC responded with 118 for 6. C.Suresh scored 29 and Y. Salickram 23. Cricket action continues this weekend. No spectators are permitted at the venues.