No large gatherings and no parties as COVID-19 cases surge to 56 in Region Six – Regional Chairman

Kaieteur News – Region Six has been placed in the spotlight after the cases of COVID continue to rise throughout several areas in the ancient county. At yesterday’s monthly statutory meeting at the Regional Democratic Council Region Six, Regional Chairman David Armogan disclosed that there are currently 56 active cases of COVID-19 in the region and it is expected that the cases may rise after the four-day Easter Holiday concludes.

While mentioning that the operating sugar estates in the region have been beefing up their precautionary measures to ensure that workers are protected, he stated that amid the rise in cases countrywide, Region Six is also following with a sharp spike.

In that regard, Armogan advised that “we all need to be careful and take this very seriously. If you notice there has been an increase in deaths nationally as well so this is not a simple thing and we all need to ensure that when we leave our homes we wear our masks, sanitize regularly and make sure all the other practices that have been listed by the MOH is taken seriously. The curfew will remain from the 1st of April to the 30th.”

He further stressed that “parties and big gatherings should not happen… and what is likely to take place during the Easter holiday always occurs when there is a holiday period there is a spike in COVID cases. So we are appealing to people, please be careful.” Armogan added, that Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, Director General for the Ministry of Health, informed him Wednesday night that the Liliandal location where COVID patients are being kept and treated, is currently overwhelmed with patients and as such, it is pivotal that Berbicians exercise responsible behaviour so that the systems won’t be overwhelmed.

Usually every year, thousands of Guyanese from different parts of the country flock the Number 63 Beach for the annual kite-flying activities, however, because of the pandemic the beach has been closed and persons are advised to celebrate the Easter home.

“I suspect the 63 beach will not be opened for regular partying on Easter Monday because that should not happen. I am appealing to councillors. You have a responsibility to your constituency too to make sure they are safe and there is one way to do this, is by educating them on how to stay safe,” Armogan said. The Chairman is also urging persons to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Regional Health Officer for Region Six Dr. Vishalya Sharma has since stated that there is currently no epicentre identified but that the cases confirmed have been spread throughout various areas in Region Six. She added that the 13 sites remain operational and that the NDC’s have been assisting in terms of mobilizing.

“We have also started the shut-ins so we have been to several communities. The private sector is on board and is assisting us,” she said.