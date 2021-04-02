Mohabir leads TSC to victory over NY Tri State

Kaieteur News – Transport Sports Club (TSC) U-15s led by a Man-of-the-Match performance from Anil Mohabir beat the touring New York Tri State U-15 by 76 runs yesterday at Bourda as the visitors continue their tour of Guyana with their second loss in four matches.

TSC elected to bat and made 155 all out in 42.3 overs as Myhiem Khan top scored with a patient 33 from 68 balls with a solitary boundary but only 11-year-old Riyad Latif (21), Corwin Smith (16) and Alvin Mohabir (14) of the other batsmen reached double figures.

Pacer Arya Gorg had 2-12, left arm seamer Ali Virk 2-22 and Utkarsh Srivastava 2-25 the leading bowlers for the New York Tri State U-15s who were dismantled for 79 despite 24 (54 balls) from Skipper Nayan Elamurugn with one four and Tanish Dongre who made 20 from 67 balls, offering any fight. Alvin Mohabir captured 3-17 while Latif supported with 2-16.

Earlier, at a venue where West Indies won their first ever Test match by beating England in 1930, Transport, in sweltering heat and batted first on a good track and lush green outfield.

They were aided by 45 Extras while Khan and Smith steadied the ship with a little partnership but once Khan, who batted at number six, was removed by Srivastava, extras from untidy work by the tourists and small contributions from the tail rallied the host to their eventual total.

NY Tri State began their chase inauspiciously when Openers Mukund Rao and Nikhil Mudaliar were sent packing for ducks while Mihir Patwardhan was run out, also without scoring to leave the American lads on 24-3.

The Skipper and Dongre joined forces and revived the position before Dongre was caught and bowled by Latif and while Elamurugn again looked good wickets kept falling around him. When Mohabir trapped Elamurugn LBW at 74-7 the last four wickets tumbled for just five runs as Mohabir and Aryan Singh mopped up tail to send the visitors crashing the second loss in four games.

The New York Tri State team will play DCC in a day night game tomorrow at DCC. (Sean Devers)