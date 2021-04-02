Manickchand commissions first Smart Classroom at the Leonora Secondary School

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, yesterday commissioned a Smart Classroom at the Leonora Secondary School in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), the first such facility in the region.

In a press statement released by the Ministry of Education, it stated that soon additional smart classrooms would be installed at other identified schools in the region, such as the West Demerara Secondary School, the Parika-Salem Secondary School and Leguan Secondary School.

Manickchand said that with the advent of smart classrooms, in instances where some schools lack specialist teachers in particular subject areas, a teacher from the Leonora Secondary School can assist those students by conducting virtual lessons without having to travel to the school in need. Further, it was stated that teachers would be trained to use the facility.

Regional Chairman of Region Three, Ishan Ayube, on behalf of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), thanked the Education Ministry for delivering the smart classroom. Ayube also said that the teachers and students need to grasp the opportunity and utilise the facility to its fullest, and the RDC will work assiduously to ensure programs and policies are being executed in the region with accountability.

The Regional Education Officer of Region Three, Devindra Persaud, said that the smart classroom comes at a time when the region needs such a facility and gave assurance to those attending the ceremonial commissioning that it will be taken care of and used for its intended purpose. Persaud also posited that the smart classroom would not only enhance the way teachers instruct but also how students learn.

Following the ceremonial commissioning, attendees were given a demonstration as to how the smart classroom operates. Additionally, the Ministry’s statement noted that just last week, it commissioned smart classrooms at the Brickdam Secondary School and the East Ruimveldt Secondary School.