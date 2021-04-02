Two Colours co-accused gets five years for manslaughter

Lusignan hairdresser’s murder…

Kaieteur News – Weeks after he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter, Melroy Doris, the taxi driver who drove the getaway car after 19-year-old Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD), hairdresser, Ashmini Harriram, was shot dead, was yesterday sentenced to five years in prison.

The sentence was imposed by Justice, Brassington Reynolds.

In considering a sentence, Justice Reynolds noted the age of the former accused, nature and manner in which the offence was committed, as well as the fact that he had no previous brushes with the law.

He also considered that there was no evidence that Doris was involved in planning the young woman’s killing or that he was the actual shooter.

As such, Justice Reynolds started the sentence with a base of 12 ½ years. He made a deduction of seven years for the time Doris spent in pretrial custody and took off another half of a year for his early guilty plea. As a result, the sentence stands at five years in prison.

Doris, 34, was initially indicted for murder, along with Lennox Wayne called Two Colours, but recently opted to plead guilty to the lesser offence earlier this month.

The charge, stated that on July 10, 2014, he unlawfully killed Harriram, called Monisha Harriram.

According to the facts of the matter, on the day in question, Harriram was shot in the neck moments after she disembarked a minibus along the Lusignan Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.

The shooter purportedly emerged from a burgundy motorcar, PRR 8370, parked along the said road. Doris was later identified as taxi driver of the car in the situation. During the proceedings yesterday, State Counsel, Tyra Bakker, appeared on behalf of the Prosecution, while Doris was represented by lawyer, Stanley Moore, S.C.