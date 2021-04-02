Linden man who wounded women for phone password remanded

– Had admitted to committing the act in a Facebook live

Kaieteur News – A Linden man has been remanded to prison for burning and beating two sisters on Monday, one of whom is the mother of his three children. The 30-year-old Ragin Allen also known as Mutaaz Allen, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate Court, where he answered to two counts of felonious wounding. He will return to court on April 19th 2021.

On Monday, Allen allegedly burnt his reputed wife’s sister 18-year-old Anita Sunita with a mug of boiling water before beating her with a piece of wood to her head and lashing his reputed wife 21-year-old Teekadai Singh of Lower Kara Kara, Mackenzie, to her foot, after he could not gain access to her phone. The two do not live together, but are parents to three children. They both reside in the community of Lower Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden.

Enquiries disclosed that on the day in question, the two victims were at the perpetrator’s home when an argument erupted over the woman’s cellphone. When he did not succeed in having her input the password to open the phone, he armed himself with a mug of hot boiling water and threw it on Sunita, who was defending her sister, causing her to receive second degree burns to her right side face. He then armed himself with a piece of wood and dealt her a blow to her head causing her to receive injuries. She is presently at the Linden Hospital Complex nursing burns to her face and lacerations to the head

He then picked up a three-inch block and dealt the children’s mother, a lash to her lower right leg which caused her leg to be broken. She received further lashes about her body and head before he made good his escape, leaving the two victims lying in the yard covered with blood about their bodies. Singh is nursing a broken leg and lacerations to the face and head.

The woman reportedly related that she left Allen after years of abuse and on the day in question she was on visitation, when Allen launched the attack. The three children reside with their father and his parents. The mother usually visits them periodically. On the day in question, she took them to purchase ice cream and upon her return, he launched the attack. Allen placed a knife at Singh’s waist and called her sister in the house when he doused her.

In a live video recorded on Facebook, Allen further admitted to committing the act and gave reasons why he did so. He was at the time attempting to commit suicide, but then said, suicide is not the way.

He then posted on Facebook, “We in had no no problem, no argument nothing, yet I just violate, no hard talking nothing…. Who so ever disappointed in me, just know I disappointed in myself. Who feels it knows it.”