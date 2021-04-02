LGC to host Bruster’s Ice Cream Challenge tomorrow

Kaieteur News – The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) will be hosting the Bruster’s Ice Cream golf challenge tomorrow. Chet Bowling, Secretary of the LGC told the media at the launch of the tournament at Movie Towne yesterday that an exciting contest is expected. He said that prizes will be given to golfers who have the best net and gross score, the best net score on the front and back nine and three prizes for best net and gross overall.

The Secretary also indicated due to Covid-19 rules, this year they will not open the facility to the public for kite flying. Proprietor, of Bruster’s, Paton George, who is also the vice-president of the LGC said the initial intention of the tournament was to be extremely inclusive for players, children and spectators but due to the Covid-19 rules, they will limit it only to players.

In future years they plan to have a drive, chip and putting competition for children which will be opened to anyone free of cost. For Saturday’s tournament, winners will also be awarded vouchers compliments of Bruster’s.

In addition to their $100,000 cheque to the LGC, Bruster’s Ice Cream also donated $50,000 towards the Colaaco Centre of Learning. Tee-off time is noon.