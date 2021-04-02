I am shocked, surprised and disgusted at private commercial development at Merriman’s Mall

DEAR EDITOR,

I learnt with shock, surprise and disgust that a private developer has been given permission to use a portion of Merriman’s Mall for commercial vehicular parking. I understand further, that all Councillors supported this abomination.

This itself, I find unbelievable. Many of us who appreciate the importance of securing the integrity of our City, maintaining a certain ambience and beauty could not believe this dissent to share folly and self-destruction.

Beyond that, I support the Mayor and Council as they face enormous challenges, both inherited and current. However, this City is doomed, if those who purportedly manage the City have little or no appreciation and no knowledge of what a City should be.

Certain things are necessary if we are to achieve the objective of Georgetown, once again being described as the ‘Garden City’ of the Caribbean, where Guyanese at home and abroad can be proud of their capital city.

Successive City Administrations, even before Independence, have done great harm and in some cases, irreparable damage to our Capital, including filling up of water-ways, which have over time seriously compromised our drainage in the City.

It appears that we now have a gathering of Councillors, who take not the time to ascertain the history and purpose of a City that they now superintend.

If they had the good sense and took the trouble to enquire, they will know that except for the blocks north of Bourda Market, the rest of Merriman’s Mall was intended to be open spaces and cultural activities, preserving the greenery.

In every part of the civilised world, efforts continue, sometimes with the support of UNESCO to ensure that there is adequate Public Open Spaces (POS) so that adults, but in particular, our young people can inhale fresh air and enjoy the beauty of nature.

The Georgetown Municipality arrested the Parking Meter Project intended to bring some order to the City, but now, we are desecrating and destroying one of the few free areas, left in the City.

Where are those good citizens now who took to the streets and were vociferous at that time? A classic example of different ‘strokes’ for different ‘folks’. What is the matter with us? Sometime ago, in several public statements and decisions, both at the Central Housing and Planning Authority and the Municipality, it was agreed, I repeat agreed, that developers in the City who are establishing businesses that will require staff and customer parking should provide on-site parking, including as happened elsewhere, a floor dedicated for the parking of staff and customers’ vehicles.

There has always been a resistance by some uncaring, selfish developers but it is the duty of Administrators to insist that this reasonable and necessary requirement be complied with. Succeeding generations will curse us for allowing this assault on our City.

Perhaps, by some who have no appreciation for what a City should be or is it that our Capital is now up for sale? And I understand with the wave of a wand, permission has been granted for 50 years. In our context, that means eternity.

The absurdity if not tragedy is that we live in a City where the protocols related to Covid-19 to preserve our health and well-being are being flagrantly violated.

We live in a City where even our health and well-being are sacrificed. We live in a City, where indiscipline and being just nasty is becoming the norm. We live in a City where the brains of some of us have been eaten. We live in a City where there can be a fine line between what is lawful and what is lawless. We live in a City where we care not to preserve our heritage sites. We live in a City where the price of basic food items are climbing but it is business as usual.

Is it that the City, which I was born in, grew up in and never left, is now UP FOR SALE? When would this debauchery stop or has this generation been encircled by cultural barbarians? I ask my friends to ponder the contents of this letter so that together we can put an end to this madness, which is taking place before our eyes and save this City.

Yours truly,

Hamilton Green