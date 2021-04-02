Hilton Lewis also known as ‘Champ’ is 102 not out

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday the St. Thomas Moore Men’s Home celebrated the birth anniversary of its oldest member, Mr. Hilton Lewis also called ‘Champ’ by many, who is now 102 years old. Relaxed and thanking God for his life, the father of three said that his long life comes from eating healthy, mostly fruits and a lot of laughter.

Mr. Lewis who is described as a jovial person, hails from Carmichael Street, Georgetown and was born on March 31, 1919. At the young age of 19, Mr. Lewis landed his first job, teaching at the St. George’s Primary School, where his love for the profession had grew. After serving years as a teacher at four other schools, it was his passion for educating the young minds that landed him the position of Head master at the Mocha Arcadia Primary School then off to the West Ruimveldt Primary School where he retired at the age of 55. Throughout those years, Mr. Lewis recounted being very active in sports activities especially where football, cricket and Track were concerned. He recalled representing the country in a master’s high jump competition and since then, he was given the name ‘Champ’.