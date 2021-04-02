Latest update April 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hilton Lewis also known as ‘Champ’ is 102 not out

Apr 02, 2021 News

A happy Hilton Lewis at his 102 birthday celebration.

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday the St. Thomas Moore Men’s Home celebrated the birth anniversary of its oldest member, Mr. Hilton Lewis also called ‘Champ’ by many, who is now 102 years old. Relaxed and thanking God for his life, the father of three said that his long life comes from eating healthy, mostly fruits and a lot of laughter.
Mr. Lewis who is described as a jovial person, hails from Carmichael Street, Georgetown and was born on March 31, 1919. At the young age of 19, Mr. Lewis landed his first job, teaching at the St. George’s Primary School, where his love for the profession had grew. After serving years as a teacher at four other schools, it was his passion for educating the young minds that landed him the position of Head master at the Mocha Arcadia Primary School then off to the West Ruimveldt Primary School where he retired at the age of 55. Throughout those years, Mr. Lewis recounted being very active in sports activities especially where football, cricket and Track were concerned. He recalled representing the country in a master’s high jump competition and since then, he was given the name ‘Champ’.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Strong second half display pleasing as aim to qualify stays intact – Máximo

Strong second half display pleasing as aim to qualify stays intact...

Apr 02, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Head Coach of the ‘Golden Jaguars’, Guyana’s flagship football team, Márcio Máximo has disclosed that he was pleased with...
Read More
Congratulates Skerritt whilst calling for prudent fiscal management, accountability, transparency

Congratulates Skerritt whilst calling for prudent...

Apr 02, 2021

Sanasie and Hope withdraw from Cricket West Indies elections

Sanasie and Hope withdraw from Cricket West...

Apr 02, 2021

Premiere and Super League matches continue on the ECD

Premiere and Super League matches continue on the...

Apr 02, 2021

Mohabir leads TSC to victory over NY Tri State

Mohabir leads TSC to victory over NY Tri State

Apr 02, 2021

LGC to host Bruster’s Ice Cream Challenge tomorrow

LGC to host Bruster’s Ice Cream Challenge...

Apr 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]