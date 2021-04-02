“Grandpa” busted with ganja in his suitcase

Latest update April 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Passengers who saw a “Grandpa” travelling in a speed boat to the Stabroek Market Stelling on Wednesday with a suitcase thought he was carrying clothes. It shocked them, however, when they learnt that he was busted hours late with nine parcels of ganja neatly stacked in that same suitcase.
The pensioner, Clarence Wrights, 64, of Lot 54 Bagotsville, West Bank Demerara was caught with the drugs by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).
According to CANU press release, he was intercepted in the late afternoon hours while pulling his suitcase along the roadside at Hadfield and Water Streets. Inside his suitcase they found over 4.5 kilograms of suspected cannabis in nine compressed parcels. They also found two small Ziploc parcels with 12 grams of the same narcotic in his pants pocket.
The ranks also seized a sum of cash that was also found in his possession. He is currently in custody and is expected to appear in court soon to be charged with the alleged trafficking of narcotics.
