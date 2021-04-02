Government extends COVID-19 measures to April

Latest update April 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Government has extended the gazetted COVID-19 measures to the month of April, meaning that all gazetted measures for the month of March have been retained.
The 10:30 pm to 04:00 am curfew remains in effect. Businesses, which include restaurants and other food establishments with indoor dining, outdoor dining and curbside pickup, are allowed to operate until 09:30 pm. These establishments, along with bars, are allowed to function at a 40% capacity, with six feet spacing between all tables.
Additionally, the restrictions on social gatherings, including private parties, receptions and wakes or vigils remain, as well as the restrictions on the use of public/hotel pools and recreational activities at river, lakes or any internal waterway.
