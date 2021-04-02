Good Friday is nat fuh bad people

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Today is a Holy Day. So dem boys wan be careful with what dem say.

Nuff hypocrite gan tun up at Church door today. If yuh nah go to Church all year, dis is one day when yuh does feel yuh gat a duty fuh tun up.

Dem boys however want tell dem backsliders nah fuh go to Church today. Dem churches only allowed 40 percent attendance because of de COVID. So all de backsliders should stay back today and allow dem regulars fuh get seat in de church.

Dem boys read dat Prezzie announce dat de people of Leguan gan soon get a crematorium. Dem boys seh dat de person building de crematorium gat to be a VIP fuh get Prezzie fuh go to de island fuh mek dat announcement. Like dem expecting mo people fuh dead.

It mek dem boys remember a story about an American and he wife who went to de Holy Land for sightseeing. During de visit, however, de man wife took ill and died.

At de morgue, de mortician say, “We can bury her here in Israel for $250 or cremate her for $1000.”

De husband ponders on it and says: “I’d like her cremated for $1000.”

De mortician says: “It will be done.” So arrangements are made.

Den he asks de husband: “Why did you go with cremation for $1000 when burying her here would have only cost $250?”

De husband replies, “Well I heard that a long time ago, someone who was buried in this same place, rose from the ground three days after…I just couldn’t take that chance.”

Talk half and keep the day holy!2