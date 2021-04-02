GDF Coast Guards murder of Bartica gold miner

Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall, S.C., has filed a notice of motion to intervene in the criminal appeal by three former Guyana Defence Force Coast Guards, who were convicted and sentenced to death, for the murder of Bartica gold miner, Dwieve Kant Ramdass.

According to the motion filed, the AG has requested an order that he be granted leave to intervene in the matter, as a party of interest.

In this capacity, the AG then wants to file and serve written submissions in relation to the additional grounds of appeal by the convicted trio challenging the death penalty as being unconstitutional.

Among the contentions raised in the motion, is the fact that the appeal raises novel and important constitutional issues, which go to the core of Guyana’s Constitutional ethos and addresses the vexed question of the legality of the death penalty.

As such, the Attorney General, as the principal legal advisor of the State with the public duty to protect the interest of the public conscience, wants to be granted orders to assist the court with written and oral submissions with a view of aiding the court in putting all cases and relevant authorities before it as it relates to the death penalty.

The document emphasised inter alia that to include the AG in the matter will not significantly delay the appeal or prejudice the appellants, but would certainly assist the court and the development of the law and jurisprudence relating to the death penalty.

Given the filing of the motion, the hearing of arguments in an appeal, which was scheduled to commence on Tuesday April 6, 2021, at the Guyana Court of Appeal was deferred to April 30, 2021.

At present the murder convicts – Sherwin Hart, Devon Gordon and Deon Greenidge – remain on death row – they were, in 2013, found guilty of the August 20, 2009 murder of Ramdass and subsequently condemned to death by hanging by High Court Judge, Franklin Holder.

According to reports, the trio had met Ramdass at Caiman Hole in the Essequibo River, forced him into their boat and robbed him of $17M, which he was carrying in a box for his employer. They then dumped Ramdass overboard.

During their trial in the High Court, the prosecution called 16 witnesses. The court also admitted caution statements, given by the former GDF Coast Guards.

Based on a previous report, Gordon in his statement said that he had only been a soldier for about a year and a half. He said that he was stationed at the Coast Guard section and was doing patrol work, which was mainly to “stop and search of vessels.”

It was between 13:00 hrs. and 14:00 hrs. on August 20, 2009, that Gordon, Hart, and Greenidge were on patrol. Gordon said that they were doing searches with the Coast Guard boat. He had stated that Hart drove the boat to Parika. He said he observed Hart speaking to an East Indian man while at Parika.

The man later joined them on the Coast Guard boat and they moved off from Parika. It was noted in Gordon’s statement that the man was carrying a “brown box.” Gordon further stated that when they were in the middle of the river; Hart stopped the boat and told them the man had “nuff money” in the box.

Gordon in his statement said that all three of them decided to “kill the man” and “tek de money.”