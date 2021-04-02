Finance Ministry Official killed, after vehicle topples on Mahdia trail

– three others injured

Kaieteur News – Pretipaul Jaigobin, 54, an Economic and Financial Analyst of the Finance Ministry, serving on the EU Task Force, was killed yesterday afternoon in an accident along the Mahdia Access Road, Region Eight.

According to police, the accident took place around 15:00 hrs. and injured three other ministry officials as well. They have been identified as, Franky Wessel Trotz, 29; Ravie Gayadean, 25; and Nand Singh, the driver of the Toyota Tundra pickup, in which they were travelling.

Police were told that they were all seated in the cab, when Singh reportedly lost control of the vehicle some five kilometers before reaching the Mabura Police Outpost, and it toppled several times before coming to a halt.

The severely injured men were reportedly discovered by the Mayor of Mahdia, David Adams, who was passing some time later.

Adams reportedly picked up the injured men and took them to the Mabura Health Centre. The medic there referred Jaigobin, Gayadean and Singh to the Linden Hospital, after it was noted that their condition was critical. Upon arrival at the Linden Hospital, Jaigobin was pronounced dead, while the others were admitted.

Jaigobin and his colleagues were heading to Mahdia for the disbursement of the second round of COVID-19 Cash Grant.

President, Irfaan Ali, stated on his Facebook page last evening that he is saddened at Jaigobin’s tragic death. He added that Jaigobin was coordinating the second phase of the Covid-19 Cash Grant and was training staff on the verification of the pink form, the official document given primarily to tenants, who were not eligible for the first round of disbursements.

“Since the commencement of this programme, Jai worked beyond the call of duty to bring relief to every family. I ask all the families who benefitted from the work of this outstanding public servant, and all other Guyanese, to hold this family up in prayers in their moment of grief,” the President stated.

He continued, “To the extended family at the Ministry of Finance, I share your grief and shock. I cherish the moments we worked together at the Ministry of Finance. I thank his family for sharing this incredible soul with us. Rest in Peace, Jai.”

Jaigobin leaves to mourn his wife and two children.