Contractor gets $7.4M contract to build 1,100 ft. of concrete drains, walkways in Goed Fortuin

Apr 02, 2021 News

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, (right) handing over the contract to NDC Chairman, Tennessee Vickerie (left).

Kaieteur News – The Government has awarded a $7.4M contract to Ivor Allen Contracting Services to build concrete walkways and drains in Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, officially presented the contract on Wednesday to the project manager of the company, Marcia Allen, and the Chairman of the Malgre Tout/Meer Zorgen NDC, Mr. Tennessee Vickerie.
The presentation was made during an engagement with residents of Goed Fortuin.
According to a press statement, the ministry sent out on Wednesday, the contracting company will be tasked with the construction of eight reinforced concrete walkways and drains spanning some 1,100 ft. (350 meters). Work on the walkways and drains are scheduled to begin on April 6, 2021.
The ministry stated that the initiative was undertaken following a visit to the community by Rodrigues in December 2020. Residents had reportedly complained to the Minister that they were facing problems with poor drainage and muddy walkways.

