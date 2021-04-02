Congratulates Skerritt whilst calling for prudent fiscal management, accountability, transparency

Sanasie withdraws from CWI Presidential candidacy

Kaieteur News – Further to a joint statement issued by myself and Mr. Calvin Hope and because of a barrage of messages and phone calls, I issue the following statement. Following recent developments I have reassessed my candidacy for the position of the President of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

I remain deeply concerned at the manner in which events unfolded recently both at the Cricket West Indies level and at the level of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) . At CWI, there was an attempt to hold an Annual General Meeting and Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections without critical requirements outlined by the Articles of Association being complied with.

This attempt, until it was thwarted at the last minute, remains cause for serious concern by those who have an interest in good governance of CWI. A major scandal was averted by the judicious and prudent actions of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and the Guyana Cricket Board to save CWI global embarrassment and ridicule.

Even though I was personally aware of the likely consequences at my home base doing the right thing was never a question for me or the GCB. Unjust, irregular, imprudent and hasty actions taken by the partisan and compromised Minister of Sport in Guyana, Mr. Charles Ramson Jr., have led to dubious GCB elections being held and a new group purporting to be the new executive installed.

I am advised by my legal team that these elections cannot withstand judicial scrutiny which may arise and which have every possibility of prevailing. It should also be noted that the court ordered Demerara Cricket Board election is very likely to be set aside.

Prior to the GCB elections Minister Ramson held Three (3) meetings with the CWI President and a select group of Directors, from which the GCB nominated Directors were excluded despite their objection on the one occasion when they were aware of the meeting.

The actions of Minister Ramson, at all material times, were deeply partisan and prejudicial, in favour of those who seek control of the GCB for political and personal purposes, and clearly intended to give my opponent an advantage in the CWI Elections.

The Minister’s unpatriotic action supported and enabled my opponent to undermine my candidacy. Therefore, after deep reflection and consultations with my advisors I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for Presidency of CWI. I will shortly write to the Corporate Secretary to advise her accordingly.

Consequently, I take this opportunity to extend congratulations and best wishes to Mr. Ricky Skerritt since he will be uncontested. I urge that more deliberate efforts be made to strengthen the finances of CWI and to improve in the areas of prudent fiscal management, accountability and transparency.

I also urge that greater respect be accorded to Territorial Boards and that there is considerably more inclusivity in executive decision making and corporate governance. I also extend a special thank you to Mr. Hope for his work and dedication to this campaign and certainly for answering the call to serve.

Finally, I personally extend heartfelt thanks to the many persons in Government, across Guyana, throughout the Caribbean and further afield who supported my candidacy and the team of persons who worked tirelessly behind the scenes on my campaign.

I thank the GCB and BCA for reposing confidence in my leadership and nominating me and all the Directors and friends of CWI who encouraged me to contest. I remain in service to cricket as has been a lifelong dedication and I will continue to fight against any political control of the GCB.