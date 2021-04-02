Brother of slain Henry teen allegedly confesses to murdering pensioner for revenge

– Had reportedly said “He kill me brother and now I feel pleased I kill he now”

Kaieteur News – Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, has confirmed reports that Mark Anthony Henry, brother of one of the slain Henry teens, has allegedly confessed to murdering the Berbice pensioner, Surojdeo Deochand, for revenge.

Mark had reportedly made that confession to his relatives on Tuesday, the same day Deochand’s body was found butchered at his home located in Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB). The discovery was made some time around 17:30Hrs.

Detectives learnt that Mark and Deochand lived next door to each other. Kaieteur News had reported too, that the murdered Deochand was a former suspect in the Henry boys’ killing but he was cleared by police of involvement.

Investigations into Deochand’s murder later revealed that earlier that day Mark was armed with a cutlass and was reportedly behaving disorderly by “pelting bricks at Deochand’s House” and his brother had to be called over to calm him down. Detectives were told When Mark’s brother arrived and confronted him about his actions he yelled, “Dem kill we brother and we ain’t get justice”.

Mark then reportedly charged towards his brother with the cutlass but the brother dodged and pinned him to the ground. He, however, reportedly freed himself and ran away to the Number Four Village.

Detectives said that Mark’s brother had headed over to Deochand’s house but retreated after he noticed blood stains on the ground. Mark, according to what police found out was spotted some time later drinking with some men at Number Four village. After that drinking session ended, Mark returned to his home around 17:03 Hrs.

It was there that he reportedly shouted out, “I just chop up that one Sarji; I chop out he neck, face. He kill me brother and now I feel pleased I kill he now”. He was seen wearing blue short pants with “blood spots on it” and carrying a jagged edge cutlass.

Not long after, Deochand’s body was discovered with chop wounds to his face, stomach and arms. Kaieteur News had reported that Deochand’s relatives had received a call that afternoon informing them that he was chopped up in the home.

“Somebody call and seh how somebody chop up uncle and then we call the police and when they go, they see he chop up,” one of the relatives had said.

A nephew who wished to remain anonymous had said that when he arrived, he saw his uncle’s body wrapped in a sheet on a stretcher. He had recounted that he had unwrapped the sheet and saw that Deochand’s hand was severed off.

“His stomach had chop wounds and his face was also brutally disfigured with chops,” he had related.

The Guyana Police Force had moved to issue a wanted bulletin for Mark Henry but he turned himself in to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at Eve Leary with a lawyer the following day. Police believe they have enough evidence to pin Mark to the pensioner’s murder and a file has been prepared and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.