Body of woman, 97, found floating in creek

Latest update April 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The decomposing body of an elderly woman, 97, was yesterday found floating in a creek at Kariko Village, North West District (NWD), Region One. The remains were identified to be that of Inda Matthews.
According to police reports her corpse was found by the village Toshao around 16:30Hrs.
Police said that an official missing person’s report was filed just hours before her body was found. Kaieteur News understands that she had been missing for a while. Due to the state of Matthew’s corpse, cops instructed relatives to bury it. They assured that an exhumation will be done to facilitate a post mortem examination at a later date.
Investigations are ongoing.
Apr 02, 2021FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Head Coach of the ‘Golden Jaguars’, Guyana’s flagship football team, Márcio Máximo has disclosed that he was pleased with...
Apr 02, 2021
Apr 02, 2021
Apr 02, 2021
Apr 02, 2021
Apr 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – Formidable chaos is tumbling over the PNC. It cannot hold its next congress due since last year for... more
Kaieteur News – Today is Good Friday. It is a day in which we accept how flawed human existence is. When it comes to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A commentary, published on March 8 by Camillo Gonsalves, a Minister of the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]