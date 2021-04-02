Latest update April 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Body of woman, 97, found floating in creek

Apr 02, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The decomposing body of an elderly woman, 97, was yesterday found floating in a creek at Kariko Village, North West District (NWD), Region One. The remains were identified to be that of Inda Matthews.
According to police reports her corpse was found by the village Toshao around 16:30Hrs.
Police said that an official missing person’s report was filed just hours before her body was found. Kaieteur News understands that she had been missing for a while. Due to the state of Matthew’s corpse, cops instructed relatives to bury it. They assured that an exhumation will be done to facilitate a post mortem examination at a later date.
Investigations are ongoing.

