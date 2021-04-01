Video shows that motorcyclist had crashed into reversing bus

Fatal accident at Prospect…

– Driver charged with causing death

Kaieteur News – Video footage of last’s Friday’s crash which claimed the life of a motorcyclist, Calvin Pitt, showed that he had crashed into a reversing minibus.

The driver of that bus, Rohan Katwaroo, was charged yesterday at the Providence Magistrate’s Court with causing Pitt’s death due to dangerous driving.

Katwaroo pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him by Magistrate Judy Latchman and he was released on $500,000 bail. The matter has been adjourned to April 21, 2021 for the filing of statements.

Pitt, a resident of Werk-en-Rust, had slammed into the rear end of a passenger minibus while riding along the western lane at the Prospect, East Bank Demerara Public Road. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had stated that he crashed around 15:30hrs on Friday. Pitt was reportedly heading home at the time.

A CCTV camera footage, which captured exactly how the accident happened, revealed that the minibus was reversing along the public road. A senior police official pointed out that in Guyana, it is against the law for any vehicle to do that.

The footage showed that the bus stopped in the corner of the road. It appeared as if a passenger had stopped him. Shortly after stopping, the bus began reversing south, presumably to pick that passenger.

However, while in the process of doing so, it collided with Pitt, who was riding north at a fast rate.

Kaieteur News had reported that the bus driver told police that he felt a hard impact to the rear of his vehicle and stopped right away.

Eyewitnesses recalled that the impact flung Pitt into the air and sent him flying through the back windscreen into the bus. A video recorded by one of the eyewitnesses’ cell phone showed the horrific aftermath.

The lower half of Pitt’s body was seen hanging out of the bus while the upper half was slumped over the back seat.

He was still conscious at the time and groaning in pain. Public-spirited citizens assisted in removing him from the position, which he was in and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Although doctors tried to save his life, Pitt died while receiving treatment. He had sustained severe head injuries, a broken rib cage and right leg.