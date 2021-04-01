Latest update April 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Relative of slain Henry cousins turns self into police

Apr 01, 2021 News

Murder of Berbice pensioner…

In police custody: Mark Anthony Henry.0

Kaieteur News – Mark Anthony Henry, 24, the brother of one of the slain Henry boys yesterday turned himself into police for the murder of a pensioner at Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).
Police had issued a wanted bulletin for him hours after the pensioner, Surojdeo Deochand, was found dead in his home around 17:30hrs on Tuesday.

Murdered: Surajdeo Deochand.

According to a police report, Mark accompanied by his lawyer turned himself into the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) headquarters located at Eve Leary, Georgetown. He remains in custody there as detectives question him about Deochand’s death.
Deochand was reportedly found butchered with chop wounds to his face, tummy and arms.
Kaieteur News had reported that his relatives had received a call that afternoon informing them that Deochand was chopped up in the home.
“Somebody call and seh how somebody chop up uncle and then we call the police and when they go, they see he chop up,” a grieving relative had said.
A nephew who wished to remain anonymous had related that his uncle’s body was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital. That relative added that when he arrived, he saw his uncle’s body wrapped in a sheet on a stretcher.

He had recounted that he had unwrapped the sheet and saw that Deochand’s hand was severed off.
“His stomach had chop wounds and his face was also brutally disfigured with chops,” the relative had related.
It is unclear as to how police were able to link Mark Anthony to the crime.
Nonetheless, Kaieteur News understands that Mark Anthony lived next door to the murdered pensioner.
This newspaper was able to confirm with police that Deochand was a former suspect in connection with the murder of the Henry cousins, Joel and Isaiah. He was reportedly arrested during the early stages of the Henry boys’ murder investigation but was released after detectives found enough evidence to prove that he was innocent.

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

MVP Award for Narayan Ramdhani

MVP Award for Narayan Ramdhani

Apr 01, 2021

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Badminton Champion Narayan Ramdhani received the MVP award for the third year in a row at the Kings University in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada where he is studying...
Read More
Moe and James brothers arrive in Guyana

Moe and James brothers arrive in Guyana

Apr 01, 2021

Khan carts off Survival Supermarket Phagwah title

Khan carts off Survival Supermarket Phagwah title

Apr 01, 2021

Faye Joseph Dominoes set for April 3

Faye Joseph Dominoes set for April 3

Apr 01, 2021

Boston is new GDA President

Boston is new GDA President

Apr 01, 2021

Bolisetty’s unbeaten 52 spurs NY Tri State U-15s to 91-run win

Bolisetty’s unbeaten 52 spurs NY Tri State...

Apr 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]