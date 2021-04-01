Relative of slain Henry cousins turns self into police

Latest update April 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 01, 2021 News
Murder of Berbice pensioner…
Kaieteur News – Mark Anthony Henry, 24, the brother of one of the slain Henry boys yesterday turned himself into police for the murder of a pensioner at Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).
Police had issued a wanted bulletin for him hours after the pensioner, Surojdeo Deochand, was found dead in his home around 17:30hrs on Tuesday.
According to a police report, Mark accompanied by his lawyer turned himself into the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) headquarters located at Eve Leary, Georgetown. He remains in custody there as detectives question him about Deochand’s death.
Deochand was reportedly found butchered with chop wounds to his face, tummy and arms.
Kaieteur News had reported that his relatives had received a call that afternoon informing them that Deochand was chopped up in the home.
“Somebody call and seh how somebody chop up uncle and then we call the police and when they go, they see he chop up,” a grieving relative had said.
A nephew who wished to remain anonymous had related that his uncle’s body was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital. That relative added that when he arrived, he saw his uncle’s body wrapped in a sheet on a stretcher.
He had recounted that he had unwrapped the sheet and saw that Deochand’s hand was severed off.
“His stomach had chop wounds and his face was also brutally disfigured with chops,” the relative had related.
It is unclear as to how police were able to link Mark Anthony to the crime.
Nonetheless, Kaieteur News understands that Mark Anthony lived next door to the murdered pensioner.
This newspaper was able to confirm with police that Deochand was a former suspect in connection with the murder of the Henry cousins, Joel and Isaiah. He was reportedly arrested during the early stages of the Henry boys’ murder investigation but was released after detectives found enough evidence to prove that he was innocent.
