MVP Award for Narayan Ramdhani

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Badminton Champion Narayan Ramdhani received the MVP award for the third year in a row at the Kings University in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada where he is studying and competing in the sport.

Narayan even in the Covid-19 pandemic is trying to keep up with his training as a Badminton hopeful for the Tokyo Olympics. The award was presented to the young player by Head Coach Naeem Haque recently.

Narayan’s major achievements to date:

Guyana Current National Ranking No.1

Guyana’s Junior Sportsman of the Year 2016

Highest British Colombia (Canada) Ranking No.3 (2017)

Highest Pan Am Junior Ranking No.3 (2016)

Highest World Junior Ranking No.53 (2016)

AB Canada Current Kings University Ranking No.1

AB Canada Current ACAC Ranking No.2

Canada Current CCAA National Ranking No.4

4-Times Athlete of the Week Kings University (Canada) 2019 & 2020

2-Times ACAC All Conference Award (Canada) 2019 & 2020

3-Times MVP Kings University (Canada) 2019. 2020 & 2021

Athlete of the Year Kings University (Canada) 2018-19

ACAC Championship Gold Medalist (Canada) 2019

CCAA Championships Bronze Medalist (Canada) 2019

Yonex Alberta Series #1 Gold Medalist (Canada) 2019

VCR Jack Under-Hill Tournament Gold Medalist (Canada) 2018

VCR Remembrance Day U-23 Tournament Gold Medalist (Canada) 2017

Caribbean International Bronze Medalist (Suriname) 2018

Caribbean Regional Juniors Gold Medalist ((Aruba) 2016

Caribbean Regional Juniors Bronze Medalist (Dominican Republic) 2015

Caribbean Regional Juniors Silver Medalist (Jamaica) 2014

Caribbean Regional Juniors Bronze Medalist (Puerto Rico) 2013

Caribbean Regional Juniors Bronze Medalist (Dominican Republic) 2012

Caribbean Regional Juniors Silver Medalist (Barbados) 2011

Caribbean Regional Junior Gold Medalist (Suriname) 2007

Peru International Bronze Medalist (2016)

Suriname Easter International Gold Medalist (Triple Champion) 2016

South American Youth Games Bronze Medalist (Peru) 2013

Inter Guiana Games Team Silver Medalist (Suriname) 2014

Participated at the CAC Games (Mexico/Colombia) 2014 & 2018

Participated at the Pan Am Games (Canada/Peru) 2015 & 2019

Participated at the Pan Am Olympic Festival Games (Mexico) 2015

Participated at the Commonwealth Games (Australia) 2018

Participated at the South American Games (Bolivia) 2018

Guyana’s Team Captain at the World Juniors (Peru) 2015