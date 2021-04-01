Moe and James brothers arrive in Guyana

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) has received a shot in the arm with the arrival of three professional players in co captain Anthony Moe, and brothers Delroy and Gordon James, who will be part of the National senior men’s team that will contest in the first round of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) America World Cup (WC) qualifiers next month.

Initially, the GABF were set on having the vastly experienced Delroy James arriving yesterday but to have three of the better players along with Skipper Stanton Rose training together for two weeks ahead of the qualifiers from April 16-18 in El Salvador, is a major boost for Coach Junior Hercules, who will be in charge of the squad as they create history in participating in their first FIBA WC qualifiers.

In an invited comment from head of the GABF, Mike Singh, he explained that, “From a Federation point of view, we’re happy to have the James brothers and Moe, who has a lot of experience in the central and Latin America basketball arena. We will be looking to ensure that our players are conditioned and are gelling.”

Singh further noted that, “Delory left Guyana since he was six years old and never returned so his arrival was a bit euphoric and he was welcomed with a huge entourage.”

Singh divulged that the GABF will be looking to get the guys into the gymnasium as soon as possible after they are settled in and everyone is excited to work with them.

Guyana will enter the qualifiers as the highest ranked team in the group and will be pitted alongside Costa Rica, El Salvador and Nicaragua. The top three teams of the group that will be contested of one-off round-robin matches will move on to the next round of qualification.

In terms of funding, the GABF and the team are still yet to reach their $15million budget to be fully equipped to participate in the qualifiers.