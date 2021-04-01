Like de MOE fall asleep!

Latest update April 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 01, 2021
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – It had to tek a private university fuh set up a platform fuh help we local CSEC students. Dem boys wan know what de Ministry of Education bin doing for de past year.
Oh yes, dem boys forget. De Ministry been sharing out worksheets and offering online course offered by foreign universities. How come dem could not set up an online platform like wah Texila do? It put de ministry to shame even though it trying fuh seize some credit fuh de initiative.
By now, every single lesson wah does teach from kindergarten to high school should have been online so dat dem children wah deh home coulda do dem wuk themselves.
Dem boys wan know why in dis day and age, de ministry still building schools. All dem billions wah gan spend fuh build and repair schools coulda use to give dem children laptop so dat dem can stay home and still learn.
Online learning is here to stay. Distance learning is not a passing trend. Is de wave of de future. But it look like de MOE want build MORE schools. Dat is why dem boys seh is time fuh change de way we teaching we children.
Is time fuh go fully digital. Children nah gat fuh go back to school. Dem can stay home and learn just as good as in school. But den if dah happen, how de MOE can get to share out all dem cash grant and uniform allowance.
Talk half and hope fuh a feral blast in education.
