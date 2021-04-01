Khan carts off Survival Supermarket Phagwah title

Kaieteur News – Last Saturday was another good day of competitive golf at the Lusignan Golf Club. The 30 contestants challenged each other on a windy afternoon while observing all covid protocols.

This was the third consecutive year of the Phagwah Golf Tournament sponsored by Survival Supermarket.

The winning golfer was Kasim Khan who kept a cool head throughout the overcast afternoon to shoot gross 74 net 67, playing off handicap 7. In second place was Guyana’s current number one female golfer Shanella London gross 80, handicap 10 with a net of 70, while Hilbert Shields finished in third position after a recount with gross 84 playing off a handicap of 13 to register a net of 71 and Vijay Deo round off the top four with a gross of 82 from a handicap of 11 with a net of 71.

The sponsor, Survival Supermarket chain, is one of the leading modern supermarkets in Guyana and has agreed to continue to support the game of golf in Guyana.

Next week promises to be another sweet treat with the inaugural Bruster’s Ice Cream Challenge. The sponsor has also committed to an annual endorsement.

At the trophy ceremony, representatives of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) congratulated all the participation for their support of the sport and also thanked Survival Group of Business.