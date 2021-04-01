Khan carts off Survival Supermarket Phagwah title

Latest update April 1st, 2021 12:54 AM
Apr 01, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Last Saturday was another good day of competitive golf at the Lusignan Golf Club. The 30 contestants challenged each other on a windy afternoon while observing all covid protocols.
This was the third consecutive year of the Phagwah Golf Tournament sponsored by Survival Supermarket.
The winning golfer was Kasim Khan who kept a cool head throughout the overcast afternoon to shoot gross 74 net 67, playing off handicap 7. In second place was Guyana’s current number one female golfer Shanella London gross 80, handicap 10 with a net of 70, while Hilbert Shields finished in third position after a recount with gross 84 playing off a handicap of 13 to register a net of 71 and Vijay Deo round off the top four with a gross of 82 from a handicap of 11 with a net of 71.
The sponsor, Survival Supermarket chain, is one of the leading modern supermarkets in Guyana and has agreed to continue to support the game of golf in Guyana.
Next week promises to be another sweet treat with the inaugural Bruster’s Ice Cream Challenge. The sponsor has also committed to an annual endorsement.
At the trophy ceremony, representatives of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) congratulated all the participation for their support of the sport and also thanked Survival Group of Business.
Apr 01, 2021Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Badminton Champion Narayan Ramdhani received the MVP award for the third year in a row at the Kings University in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada where he is studying...
Apr 01, 2021
Apr 01, 2021
Apr 01, 2021
Apr 01, 2021
Apr 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – It is not that I am going to stop doing analysis on people, places and events as they occur. Of course... more
Kaieteur News – People are extremely strange creatures. When a child is born, they would ensure that, that child is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A commentary, published on March 8 by Camillo Gonsalves, a Minister of the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]