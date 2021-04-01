Latest update April 1st, 2021 12:54 AM

Khan carts off Survival Supermarket Phagwah title

Apr 01, 2021 Sports

Survival golf Group – In winners row; Vijay Deo, Kasim Khan, Hilbert Shields and George Paton standing in for Shanella London.

The champion, Kassim Khan receives his winning trophy from Secretary of Lusignan Golf Club Chet Bowling.

Kaieteur News – Last Saturday was another good day of competitive golf at the Lusignan Golf Club. The 30 contestants challenged each other on a windy afternoon while observing all covid protocols.
This was the third consecutive year of the Phagwah Golf Tournament sponsored by Survival Supermarket.
The winning golfer was Kasim Khan who kept a cool head throughout the overcast afternoon to shoot gross 74 net 67, playing off handicap 7. In second place was Guyana’s current number one female golfer Shanella London gross 80, handicap 10 with a net of 70, while Hilbert Shields finished in third position after a recount with gross 84 playing off a handicap of 13 to register a net of 71 and Vijay Deo round off the top four with a gross of 82 from a handicap of 11 with a net of 71.
The sponsor, Survival Supermarket chain, is one of the leading modern supermarkets in Guyana and has agreed to continue to support the game of golf in Guyana.
Next week promises to be another sweet treat with the inaugural Bruster’s Ice Cream Challenge. The sponsor has also committed to an annual endorsement.
At the trophy ceremony, representatives of the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) congratulated all the participation for their support of the sport and also thanked Survival Group of Business.

 

MVP Award for Narayan Ramdhani

Apr 01, 2021

Apr 01, 2021

Kaieteur News – Guyana's Badminton Champion Narayan Ramdhani received the MVP award for the third year in a row at the Kings University in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada where he is studying...
Moe and James brothers arrive in Guyana

Apr 01, 2021

Apr 01, 2021

Khan carts off Survival Supermarket Phagwah title

Apr 01, 2021

Apr 01, 2021

Faye Joseph Dominoes set for April 3

Apr 01, 2021

Apr 01, 2021

Boston is new GDA President

Apr 01, 2021

Bolisetty's unbeaten 52 spurs NY Tri State U-15s to 91-run win

Apr 01, 2021

Apr 01, 2021

