Juvenile offender freed of rape

Kaieteur News – A juvenile offender was yesterday acquitted of rape after he was found not guilty of the offence by a mixed 12-member jury. The case was heard at the Georgetown High Court before Justice, Joann Barlow, and the mixed 12-member jury.
The former accused, now 17 years old, was represented by defence attorney, Leslie Sobers. State Counsels, Sarah Martin and Nafeeza Baig presented the indictment, which stated that between January 1, 2017 and July 31, 2017, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child.
According to the facts, the complainant resides at Lot 2827 Recht-Door-Zee with her parents and siblings. She was six years old at the time of the act, while the perpetrator was 13 years old.
The victim claimed that on the day in question, she came home half day from school; she fell asleep next door to the accused house, when he came in and held down her hands to the bed and climbed on top of her. He removed her clothing and was moving up and down on top of her; his penis inside her vagina. She stated that he held his hand over her mouth and when he saw her mother coming, he told her to put on her clothing. She added that her vagina was hurting and the accused did it to her two times after that incident. She also claimed the accused had touched her sister.

