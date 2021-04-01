Health Ministry reports 57 new COVID-19 infections

Latest update April 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 57 new COVID-19 infections via its daily dashboard update, increasing the case toll to 10,249.
The dashboard also shows that 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 13 in institutional quarantine, 59 in institutional isolation and 849 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 9,098 persons have recovered to date, with 100 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
Apr 01, 2021Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Badminton Champion Narayan Ramdhani received the MVP award for the third year in a row at the Kings University in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada where he is studying...
Apr 01, 2021
Apr 01, 2021
Apr 01, 2021
Apr 01, 2021
Apr 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – It is not that I am going to stop doing analysis on people, places and events as they occur. Of course... more
Kaieteur News – People are extremely strange creatures. When a child is born, they would ensure that, that child is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A commentary, published on March 8 by Camillo Gonsalves, a Minister of the Government... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]