Faye Joseph Dominoes set for April 3

Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation, Faye Joseph, in collaboration with Colin Mc Ewan will be hosting a dominoes competition starting on April 3 at Turning Point.

Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $150,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000 and third place a trophy and $35,000.

All covid guidelines will be in effect and the competition will conclude on April 4.

Double-six time is 14:00 hrs and teams can contact Joseph on 625-9941, Mc Ewan on 642-7502 or Mark Wiltshire on 659-5672 for registration.