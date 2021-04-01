Faye Joseph Dominoes set for April 3

Latest update April 1st, 2021 12:54 AM
Apr 01, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation, Faye Joseph, in collaboration with Colin Mc Ewan will be hosting a dominoes competition starting on April 3 at Turning Point.
Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $150,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000 and third place a trophy and $35,000.
All covid guidelines will be in effect and the competition will conclude on April 4.
Double-six time is 14:00 hrs and teams can contact Joseph on 625-9941, Mc Ewan on 642-7502 or Mark Wiltshire on 659-5672 for registration.
