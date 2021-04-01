Ex-cop arrested for obtaining money under false pretense

Kaieteur News – An ex-cop was arrested for allegedly obtaining money under false pretense.

The former policeman, Paul Watson, of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, was arrested on Tuesday.

It is alleged that Watson, who is now attached to a private security service, obtained money from an individual by pretending that he was in a position to assist the person in obtaining a firearm licence.

According to a police report, Watson was previously charged for a matter of similar nature. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is urging persons who may have been defrauded by Watson under similar circumstances to report the matter to the nearest police station.