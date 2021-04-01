Latest update April 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ex-cop arrested for obtaining money under false pretense

Apr 01, 2021 News

Arrested: Paul Watson.

Kaieteur News – An ex-cop was arrested for allegedly obtaining money under false pretense.
The former policeman, Paul Watson, of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, was arrested on Tuesday.
It is alleged that Watson, who is now attached to a private security service, obtained money from an individual by pretending that he was in a position to assist the person in obtaining a firearm licence.
According to a police report, Watson was previously charged for a matter of similar nature. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is urging persons who may have been defrauded by Watson under similar circumstances to report the matter to the nearest police station.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

MVP Award for Narayan Ramdhani

MVP Award for Narayan Ramdhani

Apr 01, 2021

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Badminton Champion Narayan Ramdhani received the MVP award for the third year in a row at the Kings University in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada where he is studying...
Read More
Moe and James brothers arrive in Guyana

Moe and James brothers arrive in Guyana

Apr 01, 2021

Khan carts off Survival Supermarket Phagwah title

Khan carts off Survival Supermarket Phagwah title

Apr 01, 2021

Faye Joseph Dominoes set for April 3

Faye Joseph Dominoes set for April 3

Apr 01, 2021

Boston is new GDA President

Boston is new GDA President

Apr 01, 2021

Bolisetty’s unbeaten 52 spurs NY Tri State U-15s to 91-run win

Bolisetty’s unbeaten 52 spurs NY Tri State...

Apr 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]