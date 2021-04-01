Boston is new GDA President

Latest update April 1st, 2021 12:54 AM
Apr 01, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Lyndon Boston was elected President of the Georgetown Dominoes Association when the body held its Annual General Meeting recently.
Hasim Hakh was elected Vice President, Ann Thompson is the Secretary, Earl Mars will serve as the Treasurer, the Assistant Secretary Treasurer is Rodwell Phillips, Mark Wiltshire is the Senior Organising Secretary, the Organising Secretaries are Barbara Marshall and Chrisanthony Parsram, while the Public Relations Officer is Rodrick Harry. The Committee Members are Colin Boyce, William Boston, Andrea Mars and Dyhan Carter.
Boston thanked the members of giving him an opportunity to serve, while President of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation Faye Joseph welcomed him onboard. Joseph urged the newly elected executive to work collectively for the development of the game.
